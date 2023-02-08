EPL closed through Friday due to plumbing problems

Evanston Public Library’s main location on Orrington Avenue will be closed through Friday due to a sewer line collapse.

The building closed during business hours Wednesday, according to an EPL news release. Cleaning is now underway as the necessary repairs are assessed. Residents should expect some Church Street sidewalk and single-lane street closures through Friday, the release said.

In an email to The Daily, EPL Marketing & Communications Manager Jenette Sturges said she anticipates the library will reopen Saturday, assuming no delays. The cause of the collapse is currently unknown, Sturges said.

While the main location is closed, in-person programming will be canceled and materials on hold are unavailable, according to the release. However, the Robert Crown Branch at Robert Crown Community Center will be unaffected by the sewer line collapse.

