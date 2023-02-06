University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June

University President Michael Schill previously served as president of the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2022.

University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday.

According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.

Schill, who is the University’s 17th president, took office about a month after NU announced in August 2022 that he would assume the role. He previously served as president of the University of Oregon from 2015 to 2022.

Schill is also a professor at the Pritzker School of Law and Kellogg School of Management.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to share in this community’s passion and vision for Northwestern,” Schill said in the release. “We are beginning a new adventure together. And if we do it right, Northwestern has an opportunity to reach truly rare heights in the coming years.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @PavanAcharya02

Related Stories:

— Michael Schill named next president of Northwestern

— After a whirlwind transition, University President Michael Schill looks to make his mark on NU

— Where University President Michael Schill stands on issues of police, freedom of speech and more