GQNBT Task Force to update display names in campus online systems as part of gender-inclusivity initiative

The University announced an initiative to assist students, staff and faculty in displaying their pronouns and preferred names in campus systems in an email sent out to the Northwestern community Monday.

The update is through NU’s Identity Management system, NUValidate, and is a result of work of the Gender Queer, Non-Binary and Trans (GQNBT) Task Force. GQNBT is made of staff, faculty, students and an alumnus.

With multiple phases, this change will first focus on NU’s major systems, including CAESAR and myHR, before moving on to additional systems.

“The project is the result of deep and intentional collaboration between many units,” Robin R. Means Coleman, vice president and associate provost for diversity and inclusion, said in the email. “We appreciate the staff, faculty and student work that made this change possible and look forward to future initiatives.”

The GQNBT Task Force, created in 2018, is responsible for identifying possibilities for improvement in the University’s policies and resources, as well as for providing recommendations to create a more gender-inclusive campus environment.

The University will hold three webinars on the initiative and best practices for inclusivity, which will take place Feb. 17, Feb. 21 and March 9.

