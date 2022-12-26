NUGW to hold in-person union election Jan. 10 and 11

The election results will determine if the National Labor Relations Board will certify the United, Electrical and Machine Workers of America as the NUGW collective bargaining representative.

Northwestern University Graduate Workers have finalized an agreement with the University to set its union election for Jan. 10 and 11, the organization announced last Tuesday.

The election results will determine whether the National Labor Relations Board will certify the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America as NUGW’s collective bargaining representative. After not voluntarily recognizing the union in November, the University encouraged NUGW to conduct an election instead.

Following the University’s decision, NUGW continued a card-signing campaign that garnered a supermajority in favor of authorizing an election.

Election results will be determined by a simple majority and all voting must occur in-person, according to the NLRB rules.

NU graduate students providing instructional and research services for the University are eligible to vote. Voting locations have been assigned based on their primary academic program’s location on campus.

Polling locations include the Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center in Chicago and Parkes Hall and Mudd Science and Engineering Library in Evanston. Voting hours vary by location.

“We, the graduate workers of NUGW-UE, are thrilled that as a culmination of over eight years of relentless grassroots organizing we have finally created the opportunity for ourselves to take collective power in our workplace by voting UNION YES in the election,” NUGW said in an email to The Daily.

