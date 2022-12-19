NU graduate student Peter Salvino found dead after being reported missing

The body of neuroscience third-year Ph.D. student Peter Salvino was recovered from Chicago’s Diversey Harbor, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday night.

Salvino was first reported missing by his family on Sunday. According to the Chicago Police Department, Salvino was last contacted via FaceTime shortly after midnight Sunday as he walked to his apartment on the 800 block of West Lill Avenue in Lincoln Park. He was reported to have been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants after leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

At 12:31 a.m., Salvino’s phone pinged near Diversey Harbor, according to a statement by a family spokesperson. Calls and messages to his phone went unanswered after it pinged.

CPD asks anyone with information on Salvino’s death to call 312-744-8266.

In a Monday statement on Salvino’s disappearance, Northwestern encouraged community members in need of support to connect with resources such as Counseling and Psychological Services, the Employee Assistance Program and Religious and Spiritual Life.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

