Northwestern to discontinue COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in Winter Quarter

Northwestern will discontinue asymptomatic testing at its Evanston and Chicago campuses as of Winter Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced Thursday.

Symptomatic testing will remain accessible from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Jacobs Center. Students at the Chicago campus who need symptomatic testing should contact Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.

The University will also suspend reporting weekly positive case numbers after its Dec. 22 COVID-19 Dashboard update, turning its focus to hospitalization and severe case data to determine future community guidelines, Figora said.

Several of the University’s preexisting guidelines will remain in place in Winter Quarter, like designated Isolation Housing and the required primary COVID-19 vaccination series. NU’s booster shot requirement was phased out over the summer.

Students who test positive and are in Isolation Housing may be able to sit for exams proctored in person this winter with instructor approval, according to the email.

While students must report positive COVID-19 cases, faculty and staff no longer have to do so. The email encourages faculty and staff to stay home and treat COVID-19 like other illnesses. As in Fall Quarter, faculty can teach up to 10% of their classes remotely.

