Mitchell Museum of the American Indian hosts 45th Anniversary Benefit and Awards Ceremony

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian hosted its 45th Anniversary Benefit and Awards Ceremony on Nov. 19 at the Writers Theatre in Glencoe.

The event featured a keynote address by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who received the 2022 Dr. Montezuma Award for her contributions in advancing Native peoples nationally through social activism.

The benefit also celebrated the museum’s 45th anniversary and the culmination of Native American Heritage Month with Native food, music, entertainment, an awards ceremony and a silent auction, according to the museum.

All funds raised from the annual event support the museum’s exhibitions and programming by Native educators, artists and performers, which inform visitors about Native culture.

