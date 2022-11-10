Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite joins Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors

Former 2nd Ward Ald. Peter Braithwaite has joined the Evanston RoundTable’s board of directors, the publication announced Thursday.

Braithwaite currently works as director of procurement, diversity and community engagement at Northwestern. A lifelong Evanston resident, he stepped down from City Council in July after representing the 2nd Ward for nearly 12 years.

Braithwaite is the latest addition to the RoundTable’s eight-member board of directors. Some board members have community expertise, including time on local school boards or leadership in nonprofit management, while others have backgrounds in journalism.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Peter join the board,” said Tracy Quattrocki, Evanston Roundtable’s board president and executive editor. “With his extensive knowledge of city government from his years on the council, his engagement with the business sector and his deep roots in the community, Peter will be a tremendous asset.”

