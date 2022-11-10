The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 8

Daily file illustration by Gemma DeCetra

Keep these performances in mind for Week 8.

Ashton Goren and Kara Peeler
November 10, 2022

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Refresh Dance Crew, Fusion Dance Co., Boomshaka: Refusionshaka  

Cahn Auditorium

Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$5 for NU students, $10 for public

Refresh, Fusion, and Boomshaka will perform together this weekend at Cahn Auditorium.

Purple Crayon Players: Tuck Everlasting

McCormick Auditorium

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Free entry

Northwestern’s Theater for Young Audiences board presents “Tuck Everlasting,” a show about friendship and growing up.

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It 

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$12-30

Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play is immersive, dream-like and fantastical. 

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son 

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

$30

This play by Christopher Demos-Brown is about an estranged interracial couple’s relationship after their son is detained by the police for a traffic stop incident. “American Son” will run until Nov. 30. 

University Chorale: Earth/Heaven 

Alice Milar Chapel

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Free entry

Conducted by A.J. Keller, the University Chorale’s first concert of the season explores the sacred and secular.

Evanston SPACE: Squirrel Nut Zippers 

Evanston SPACE
Saturday 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

$30-70

The Squirrel Nut Zippers, a jazz and folk/rock band from North Carolina, will perform at Evanston SPACE on Saturday.

WAVE Productions: Macbeth 

Shanley Pavilion 

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m. 

Free entry 

This classic Shakespeare play poses questions about corruption, guilt and paranoia. 

Chinese Student Association: Q&A/Meet and Greet with Arden Cho

Ryan Family Auditorium

Sunday 2 p.m. 

Free 

Arden Cho, actress, singer and model known for her roles in “Teen Wolf” and “Partner Track,” will discuss her experience as an Asian American woman in the film and TV industry. 

