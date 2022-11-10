The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 8

Keep these performances in mind for Week 8.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Refresh Dance Crew, Fusion Dance Co., Boomshaka: Refusionshaka

Cahn Auditorium

Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$5 for NU students, $10 for public

Refresh, Fusion, and Boomshaka will perform together this weekend at Cahn Auditorium.

Purple Crayon Players: Tuck Everlasting

McCormick Auditorium

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Free entry

Northwestern’s Theater for Young Audiences board presents “Tuck Everlasting,” a show about friendship and growing up.

Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$12-30

Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play is immersive, dream-like and fantastical.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

$30

This play by Christopher Demos-Brown is about an estranged interracial couple’s relationship after their son is detained by the police for a traffic stop incident. “American Son” will run until Nov. 30.

University Chorale: Earth/Heaven

Alice Milar Chapel

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Free entry

Conducted by A.J. Keller, the University Chorale’s first concert of the season explores the sacred and secular.

Evanston SPACE: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Evanston SPACE

Saturday 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

$30-70

The Squirrel Nut Zippers, a jazz and folk/rock band from North Carolina, will perform at Evanston SPACE on Saturday.

WAVE Productions: Macbeth

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free entry

This classic Shakespeare play poses questions about corruption, guilt and paranoia.

Chinese Student Association: Q&A/Meet and Greet with Arden Cho

Ryan Family Auditorium

Sunday 2 p.m.

Free

Arden Cho, actress, singer and model known for her roles in “Teen Wolf” and “Partner Track,” will discuss her experience as an Asian American woman in the film and TV industry.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ash_goren

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @karapeeler

Related Stories:

— ReFusionShaka is back: Fusion, Boomshaka and Refresh to take the stage this weekend

— WAVE Productions’ “She Kills Monsters” explores grief and sister relationships

— Purple Crayon Players hosts 14th Annual PLAYground Festival of Fresh Works