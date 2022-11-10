The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 8
November 10, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.
Refresh Dance Crew, Fusion Dance Co., Boomshaka: Refusionshaka
Cahn Auditorium
Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
$5 for NU students, $10 for public
Refresh, Fusion, and Boomshaka will perform together this weekend at Cahn Auditorium.
Purple Crayon Players: Tuck Everlasting
McCormick Auditorium
Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Free entry
Northwestern’s Theater for Young Audiences board presents “Tuck Everlasting,” a show about friendship and growing up.
Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts: As You Like It
Ethel M. Barber Theater
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$12-30
Directed by Jessica Fisch, this musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play is immersive, dream-like and fantastical.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
$30
This play by Christopher Demos-Brown is about an estranged interracial couple’s relationship after their son is detained by the police for a traffic stop incident. “American Son” will run until Nov. 30.
University Chorale: Earth/Heaven
Alice Milar Chapel
Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Free entry
Conducted by A.J. Keller, the University Chorale’s first concert of the season explores the sacred and secular.
Evanston SPACE: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Evanston SPACE
Saturday 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
$30-70
The Squirrel Nut Zippers, a jazz and folk/rock band from North Carolina, will perform at Evanston SPACE on Saturday.
WAVE Productions: Macbeth
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.
Free entry
This classic Shakespeare play poses questions about corruption, guilt and paranoia.
Chinese Student Association: Q&A/Meet and Greet with Arden Cho
Ryan Family Auditorium
Sunday 2 p.m.
Free
Arden Cho, actress, singer and model known for her roles in “Teen Wolf” and “Partner Track,” will discuss her experience as an Asian American woman in the film and TV industry.
