Illinois voters approve ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ in win for unions

Amendment One is still too close to call.

An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call.

The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.

The amendment needed three-fifths support of those voting on the issue or a simple majority of all ballots cast in the 2022 election to pass.

The amendment’s passage stands directly in contrast to “right-to-work” laws, acts that prohibit requiring workers to join a union as a part of their employment. In theory, workplaces could require employees to join unions after Amendment One is passed.

Illinois is surrounded by three states on its borders that have “right-to-work” laws actively in place.

Data shows that “right-to-work” laws weaken unions. A 2022 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that passage of such legislation leads to a drop of about 4% in unionization rates five years after adoption.

Illinois is now the fourth state to enshrine in its constitution collective bargaining rights.

