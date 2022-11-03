The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 7

Keep these performances in mind for Week 7.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Open Mic

Louis Hall 119

Friday 4:30 p.m.

Ticket information not available at time of publication.

SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters.

Northwestern University Dance Marathon: Acapalooza

Cahn Auditorium

Friday 8 p.m.

$5 for students, $10 for family members, plus a credit card fee

Featuring performances from student a cappella groups, NUDM hosts Acapalooza for a night of music, fun and promotion of its 2023 beneficiaries.

Vertigo Productions: Things I Wish I Said Out Loud

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pay what you can

Written by NU student Nena Martins, this new play explores themes of family, queerness and womanhood.

Evanston SPACE: Amanda Shires: Take It Like A Man Tour with Honey Harper

Evanston SPACE

Doors open Saturday 7 p.m., show begins 8 p.m.

$25 in advance, $30 at door

Violinist and singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will perform at Evanston SPACE this weekend with Honey Harper.

Xiao Space: Like a Weed Opening Reception

1522 Greenleaf St

Saturday 12 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.

Xiao Space will present an opening reception for Andrew Marvell’s visual show, which explores how plants and flowers occupy the environment and human psyche.

The Dolphin Show: 80th Annual Freshman Cabaret: Before I Grow Up

Lutkin Memorial Hall

Saturday 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication.

The Dolphin Show will present their annual freshman cabaret, with this year’s show inviting the audience to reconnect with their youth.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

$30

This play by Christopher Demos-Brown is about an estranged interracial couple’s relationship after their son is detained by the police for a traffic stop incident. “American Son” will run until Nov. 30.

Imagine U: Me…Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall

Josephine Louis Theater

Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$15 for non-students, $6 advance for NU students, $10 at door for NU students

Based on Patrick McDonnell’s book about Jane Goodall, this musical tells a kid-friendly story about the activist’s early life.

