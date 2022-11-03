The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 7
November 3, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.
Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Open Mic
Louis Hall 119
Friday 4:30 p.m.
Ticket information not available at time of publication.
SWAN is hosting an open mic that will feature student musicians, bands and songwriters.
Northwestern University Dance Marathon: Acapalooza
Cahn Auditorium
Friday 8 p.m.
$5 for students, $10 for family members, plus a credit card fee
Featuring performances from student a cappella groups, NUDM hosts Acapalooza for a night of music, fun and promotion of its 2023 beneficiaries.
Vertigo Productions: Things I Wish I Said Out Loud
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Pay what you can
Written by NU student Nena Martins, this new play explores themes of family, queerness and womanhood.
Evanston SPACE: Amanda Shires: Take It Like A Man Tour with Honey Harper
Evanston SPACE
Doors open Saturday 7 p.m., show begins 8 p.m.
$25 in advance, $30 at door
Violinist and singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will perform at Evanston SPACE this weekend with Honey Harper.
Xiao Space: Like a Weed Opening Reception
1522 Greenleaf St
Saturday 12 p.m.
Ticket information unavailable at time of publication.
Xiao Space will present an opening reception for Andrew Marvell’s visual show, which explores how plants and flowers occupy the environment and human psyche.
The Dolphin Show: 80th Annual Freshman Cabaret: Before I Grow Up
Lutkin Memorial Hall
Saturday 7 p.m.
Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication.
The Dolphin Show will present their annual freshman cabaret, with this year’s show inviting the audience to reconnect with their youth.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre: American Son
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
$30
This play by Christopher Demos-Brown is about an estranged interracial couple’s relationship after their son is detained by the police for a traffic stop incident. “American Son” will run until Nov. 30.
Imagine U: Me…Jane: The Dreams and Adventures of Young Jane Goodall
Josephine Louis Theater
Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$15 for non-students, $6 advance for NU students, $10 at door for NU students
Based on Patrick McDonnell’s book about Jane Goodall, this musical tells a kid-friendly story about the activist’s early life.
