Physics and astronomy prof awarded 2023 New Horizons in Physics Prize

Physics and astronomy Prof. Anna Grassellino received the 2023 New Horizons in Physics Prize from the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, Northwestern announced Monday.

The award recognizes early-career scientists who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Grassellino’s work with particle accelerator technology and quantum information science earned her one of this year’s three $100,000 prizes.

Grassellino works as a quantum physicist at Fermilab, the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratory for particle physics. She is also the director of the laboratory’s Superconducting Quantum Material and Systems Center.

She is also co-director of the Center for Applied Physics and Superconducting Technologies, one of 35 Universitywide research institutes and centers at NU.

“Anna’s contributions to CAPST and leadership of SQMS are keys to the future success of physics and astronomy at Northwestern,” physics and astronomy department chair Michael Schmitt said in the news release.

Grassellino’s work specializes in superconducting radio-frequency technology. She is credited with discovering nitrogen doping.

She has received several prior awards for her advancements in the field, including the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, awarded by former President Barack Obama.

“I’m forever thankful to my Fermilab, Northwestern and other SRF colleagues with whom we have made and will continue to make revolutionary discoveries,” Grassellino said in the release.

