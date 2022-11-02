Captured: Warming up with the Cats on ice
November 2, 2022
Oh, how the tables have turned. Two decades ago, The Daily published a story explaining field hockey as “ice hockey on grass.” While Northwestern Field Hockey rose through the ranks to win its first NCAA Championship in 2021, some students are surprised to learn that NU has a club ice hockey team. For that team, the rink is a place for community, fun and intense competition.
