Captured: Across the iron curtain

Weinberg sophomore Lauren Ferguson is part Polish. She is here for pierogi: half-circular dumplings stuffed with various fillings — sweet, salty, or spicy. The place and time of pierogi’s origin are disputed, but the first written account of its recipe in Poland dates back to 1682. This dish became one of the most prominent national foods and one of the culinary symbols of Poland.

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Many students from post-Soviet countries find being authentic challenging as they cross the iron curtain — there is a temptation to fit in.

On the one hand, there is pressure from those at home to represent the culture well — be strong and brave the cold. On the other hand, there is an expectation for students from these countries to uphold a certain identity and have strong political opinions.

In actuality, these students may manifest personal traits, choices and beliefs that are totally different from expectations both at home and abroad.

The Daily tells a story of how Northwestern students coming from the post-Soviet countries find the balance between getting rid of some customs while cherishing and representing others.

Gallery | 6 Photos Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern Weinberg freshman Andre Shportko is wearing a Ukrainian traditional costume, known as a Vyshyvanka. He brought it with him from his home. Vyshyvankas differ from one region to another: the colors central to the Kyiv region, for example, are red, black and white. In Ukrainian embroidery, red often represents joy and love, while black stands for wisdom and Chernozem, the black soil of Ukraine known for its fertility.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories

— International students overcome travel obstacles, adjust to campus life

— BRASA at Northwestern waves A Auriverde: Brazilian students host community events, organize mentorship programs

— Thuillier: For immigrants, labels simplify necessary complexities