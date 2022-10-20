Captured: Across the iron curtain
October 20, 2022
Many students from post-Soviet countries find being authentic challenging as they cross the iron curtain — there is a temptation to fit in.
On the one hand, there is pressure from those at home to represent the culture well — be strong and brave the cold. On the other hand, there is an expectation for students from these countries to uphold a certain identity and have strong political opinions.
In actuality, these students may manifest personal traits, choices and beliefs that are totally different from expectations both at home and abroad.
The Daily tells a story of how Northwestern students coming from the post-Soviet countries find the balance between getting rid of some customs while cherishing and representing others.
