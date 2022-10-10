Retrial case dismissed for woman freed after Medill Justice Project investigation

Jennifer Del Prete, an Illinois woman whose murder conviction was overturned after a Medill Justice Project investigation, had her retrial criminal case dismissed and all charges against her dropped Wednesday.

Del Prete spent more than nine years in prison after her 2005 conviction for first-degree murder. Authorities accused her of shaking a 4-month-old child at the Will County daycare at which she worked, leading to the child’s death about 10 months later. Students at the Medill Justice Project uncovered a memo casting doubt on Del Prete’s role in the child’s death, which helped result in her release from prison in 2014 and the overturning of her conviction in 2016.

The Will County state’s attorney’s office was preparing to try Del Prete again in court on Nov. 29, but according to a court order, the state was no longer able to make a case against her and dismissed the charges completely.

