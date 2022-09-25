Schenita Stewart appointed as Evanston’s next police chief

Schenita Stewart will be Evanston’s next police chief, the city announced Friday.

Stewart currently serves as the deputy chief of police for the East Dundee Police Department. In its news release, the city highlighted her focus on positive community partnerships and budget development and management.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to serve the community that raised and supported me my entire life,” Stewart said in the release. “This great city of Evanston is the lighthouse community that my great grandparents fled to from Abbeville, SC for a better life.”

City Manager Luke Stowe appointed Stewart after a six-month candidate recruitment process, which included a community survey, public candidate forum and panel interviews with police chief candidates.

Interim Police Chief Richard Eddington will continue to serve until she assumes her new role on Oct. 10.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avanidkalra

Related Stories:

— Evanston holds police chief forum following criticism of search process

— Evanston residents provide input at town hall as new police chief search continues

— Citizens’ Network of Protection discusses proposed police oversight board, police chief appointment process