Evanston teen critically wounded in Monday shooting, police still searching for suspect

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

The Evanston Police Department is searching for the gunman following a shooting on Monday that left a 13-year-old girl critically injured.

The victim was at a backyard gathering with other teenagers on the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a gunman approached and fired at least 10 rounds over a fence, EPD said in a Tuesday press conference. Following the shooting, the girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital and then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The shooting was not a random act, EPD said, but its initial investigation found that the victim was not the intended target.

EPD Sgt. Kenny Carter said the suspect fled the scene following the shooting and is not in custody. But there is no continued threat to the community, Carter said.

EPD is seeking help from anyone who has information about the shooting. To reach the detective bureau, call 847-866-5050.

