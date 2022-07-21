The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston July 22-24

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Dearborn Observatory tours feature a walk through the observatory and a look at the night sky through the telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m. hour, but reserved tours are currently full, according to the observatory’s website. Walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.

“Marisol”

Josephine Louis Theater

Friday to Sunday 7:30-9 p.m.

$6 in advance for full-time NU students, see site for other pricing

Directed by Brian Balcom, the play follows young professional Marisol as she navigates a frightening new reality. After Marisol’s guardian angel leaves her, she is left to face new threats on her own. The production is almost entirely run by NU’s MFA theatre program.

“Cowboy Bob”

Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

Friday to Saturday 7:30-9 p.m.

$6 in advance for full-time NU students, see site for other pricing

Ride along for the adventure! Produced by the American Music Theatre Project, the musical is loosely based on true events. In AMTP’s workshop production, Peggy Jo becomes Cowboy Bob — the “slickest bank robber Texas has ever known.”

Evanston events

Central Street Evanston Annual Sidewalk Sale

Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 12-4 p.m.

Central Street and Independence Park

Free

As shoppers stroll down the street, they can browse goods from local businesses and find discounts. Residents can also grab a bite and participate in activities, such as crafts for kids at Evanston Art Center on Friday. As part of the event, the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian will host a Family Day on Saturday, and community members can meet live animals, take a pottery class and more.

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

University Place and Oak Avenue

Free

Local vendors will set up tents this Saturday, selling goods like delicious pastries and fresh produce. Marketgoers can find their Evanston favorites and discover new items. There is free parking in the Maple Avenue Garage.

Block Party in the 5th Ward: Family Fest and After Dark

Saturday 12-4 p.m. for Family Fest; Saturday 7-11 p.m. for After Dark

Foster Field and Double Clutch Brewing Company

Free, registration and donation encouraged for After Dark

Hosted by Connections for the Homeless, the Block Party is split into two events: Family Fest and After Dark. The event celebrates community members who have supported the organization. At Family Fest, participants of all ages can explore a pop-up library, play games, tour gardens and more. Later that evening, After Dark features live music, craft beers and food trucks along Ashland Avenue. The event is at Double Clutch and reserved for those aged 21 and older.

Saturday 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Studio5 Performing Arts Center

$15-$30

Inspired by nonbinary, genderqueer and transgender dance artists based in Chicago, Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre’s “Metamorphosis” is a three-year project exploring how gender identity has evolved. With the interactive event series “Inside/Out,” the company aims to engage with the audience through performance, conversation and viewer participation.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JessicaMa2025

Related Stories:

— How to donate to the family of a father killed in Evanston shooting

— ‘We thought all of this was settled’: Roe reversal’s implications on LGBTQ+ populations

— The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston from July 15-17