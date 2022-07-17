How to donate to the family of a father killed in Evanston shooting

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence and death.

A father of two children was shot Thursday evening on the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard near the North Shore Canal. The Evanston Police Department identified the victim Friday as Servando Hamros, a 29-year-old male Evanston resident.

NBC Chicago reported Hamros was about to start a new managerial job at Culver’s, and was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter when he was shot.

Here is how you can donate to the family. The GoFundMe is organized by Servando Camargo, Hamros’ father. The funds from the page will be used to pay for the funeral arrangements and costs.

EPD reported that the initial investigation suggests Hamros had a confrontation with an unknown number of offenders, who fled the scene on foot after shooting the victim.

