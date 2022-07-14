The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston from July 15-17

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Tours include walking through NU’s Dearborn Observatory and looking through its telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m. time slot, and walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.

Evanston events

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

University Place and Oak Avenue

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Free entry

Find all of your favorite Evanston eateries and more in one place this weekend. With stands from Fred’s Bread, to Newport Coffee, to Soul and Smoke, there are options for every palate.

“GODSPELL”

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m.

Thursday & Sunday: $42 bar seats, $45 riser seats, $50 table seats

Friday & Saturday: $46 bar seats, $49 riser seats, $54 table seats

Join the Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre in their performance of this classic show. Set in modern-day New York City, it tells the story of the Gospel of Matthew.

Evanston Plein Air Festival

Multiple locations

July 14-17

Free, donations suggested

Evanston is hosting this annual four-day art festival for the first time this week. Attendees can watch North Shore artists paint the landscape in real time, purchase the works and judge them on the last day.

Vintage Garage

5th floor of Maple Avenue parking garage

Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

$6

With 75 vintage vendors, you’re sure to not leave empty-handed from Sunday’s flea market. Sellers will offer a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, furniture, jewelry and much more.

