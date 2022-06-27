Evanston Arts Council releases 2022 Cultural Fund Grant recipients

The Evanston Arts Center. The organization was one of 20 local organizations that received funding from the city’s cultural fund.

The Evanston Arts Council will fund 20 local artists, art organizations and community art groups, awarding $70,000 in grants.

The Cultural Fund Grant recipients range from Claudia Renteria, who works with local organization Evanston Latinos to promote Latine artists, to Chicago chamber music group Crossing Borders Music.

The grant, which was open for applications from February through April, seeks to promote artists who identified as Black, Indigenous and people of color by building community and providing equitable access to the arts.

More than 80 percent of the awards were granted to BIPOC recipients or programs that serve underprivileged populations, according to the Evanston Arts Council’s Wednesday news release.

The funding for the grants comes from the city, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council.

Here is a full list of grant recipients and how much money they received.

$5,000

Open Studio Project

Northlight Theatre

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Crossing Borders Music

Music Institute of Chicago

$4,000

Mudlark Theater

The Actors Gymnasium

Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

Claudia Renteria

Melissa Raman Molitor

$3,600

Mathew Rappaport

$2,500

Art Encounter

Yeefah Thurman and Lisa Reitman

Piven Theatre Workshop

Evanston Art Center

Evanston Symphony Orchestra Association

Haitian Community Organization

Evanston In-School Music Association

$2,200

The Musical Offering

$1,700

North Shore Choral Society

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— Evanston Arts Council announces 2021 Cultural Fund Grant recipients

— Evanston Arts Council announces 2020 Cultural Fund Grant recipients

— Public art project aims to color every Evanston ward this July