Evanston Arts Council releases 2022 Cultural Fund Grant recipients
June 27, 2022
The Evanston Arts Council will fund 20 local artists, art organizations and community art groups, awarding $70,000 in grants.
The Cultural Fund Grant recipients range from Claudia Renteria, who works with local organization Evanston Latinos to promote Latine artists, to Chicago chamber music group Crossing Borders Music.
The grant, which was open for applications from February through April, seeks to promote artists who identified as Black, Indigenous and people of color by building community and providing equitable access to the arts.
More than 80 percent of the awards were granted to BIPOC recipients or programs that serve underprivileged populations, according to the Evanston Arts Council’s Wednesday news release.
The funding for the grants comes from the city, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council.
Here is a full list of grant recipients and how much money they received.
$5,000
Open Studio Project
Northlight Theatre
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Crossing Borders Music
Music Institute of Chicago
$4,000
Mudlark Theater
The Actors Gymnasium
Mitchell Museum of the American Indian
Claudia Renteria
Melissa Raman Molitor
$3,600
Mathew Rappaport
$2,500
Art Encounter
Yeefah Thurman and Lisa Reitman
Piven Theatre Workshop
Evanston Art Center
Evanston Symphony Orchestra Association
Haitian Community Organization
Evanston In-School Music Association
$2,200
The Musical Offering
$1,700
North Shore Choral Society
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @yimingfuu
Related Stories:
— Evanston Arts Council announces 2021 Cultural Fund Grant recipients
— Evanston Arts Council announces 2020 Cultural Fund Grant recipients
— Public art project aims to color every Evanston ward this July