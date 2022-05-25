A map of The Daily Northwestern’s newsstand locations

purple+newsstand+next+to+a+blue+structure+with+an+anchor+painted+on.

Joanne Haner/Daily Senior Staffer

A Daily Northwestern newsstand outside of Bennison’s Bakery. The Daily has installed eight newsstand locations around Evanston.

Laya Neelakandan, Print Managing Editor
May 25, 2022

Have you ever wondered where to pick up a copy of The Daily Northwestern? We just installed new newsstands around the city so you can grab a print paper when we publish every Monday and Thursday. Take a look at our interactive map to view the eight newsstands located around Evanston.

