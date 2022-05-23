Captured: No. 9 Northwestern sails through regionals, moves onto NCAA Super Regionals

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 9 Northwestern (43-10, 19-4 Big Ten) coasted through regionals of the NCAA tournament this weekend to move onto the top sixteen. The Wildcats hosted the first round of regionals, where they comfortably topped a four team double elimination bracket with Oakland (26-17, 18-7 Horizon League), McNeese (40-21, 15-3 Southland Conference) and Notre Dame (40-12, 16-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cats will move onto the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend against No. 8 Arizona State (42-9, 20-4 Pac-12) to fight for a spot in the College World Series.







