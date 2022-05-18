Paper lanterns, pineapple cakes and pungmul performances: Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates ASPA community

Content warning: This video contains mentions of anti-Asian violence.

At the Umbrella Arts Festival on Saturday, people painted paper lanterns, shopped for food and watched dance performances — all in celebration of Evanston’s Asian, South Asian, Pacific Islander American community. Organizer Melissa Raman Molitor said she wanted to increase visibility of the Asian community and support local Asian businesses through the event.

