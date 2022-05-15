Captured: Cats prevail in first two rounds of NCAA playoffs

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 4 Northwestern (15-4, 5-1 Big Ten) hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA playoffs where it took down both Central Michigan University (12-8, 8-2 Mid-American Conference) and the University of Michigan (11-7, 2-4 Big Ten) to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. The Cats dominated the first round against Central Michigan, but struggled to put down the Wolverines.









