Captured: Cats prevail in first two rounds of NCAA playoffs

Jorge Melendez, Reporter
May 15, 2022

No. 4 Northwestern (15-4, 5-1 Big Ten) hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA playoffs where it took down both Central Michigan University (12-8, 8-2 Mid-American Conference) and the University of Michigan (11-7, 2-4 Big Ten) to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. The Cats dominated the first round against Central Michigan, but struggled to put down the Wolverines.


A player in white jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball jumps and shoots while six players in red jerseys surround them.

A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball dodges and protects their stick from two players in blue jerseys.A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick catches a lacrosse ball.Players wearing white jerseys gather in a huddle.A player wearing a white jersey and holding a goalie lacrosse stick walks across a field.A player in a white jersey taps the back of another player in a white jersey.Players wearing white jerseys walk down a line and high-five players in blue jerseys.A player wearing a white jersey defends a player in a red jersey who is holding a lacrosse stick with a ball.A player wearing a white jersey and a player wearing a red jersey fight over a ball on the ground.
