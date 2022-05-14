Cochise announced as mainstage performer for 50th Dillo Day

Cochise will perform on the main stage at Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Friday.

Dillo Day’s May 21 festival will mark the event’s 50th anniversary. As the largest student-run music festival in the nation, this year’s theme of “Return to the Rodeo” will pay homage to the roots of the event.

Cochise, known for his song “Hatchback” that has garnered over a million uses on TikTok, is the fifth artist to join the Dillo Day line-up. His recent single “Tell Em,” a collaboration with $NOT has amassed over 200 million Spotify streams, according to a Friday release from Mayfest.

The rapper, whose real name is Terrell Cox, has embraced the internet as part of his artist persona and promotion, the release said. After growing up in Jamaica, he attended high school in Florida and began releasing songs on Soundcloud in 2017. His music began going viral online during the pandemic, and in 2021, Cochise released his debut album “Benbow Crescent.”

Mayfest Talent Buyer Sami Contractor described Cochise as “one of the most exciting rising rappers” in the release.

Cochise inspires his audiences to be themselves, Talent Buyer Jack Ding added.

“Terms like nerd and jock are archaic,” Ding said in the release. “When the time comes, we can all geek up and turn up, and I hope everyone brings that energy when Cochise hits the stage.”

The rapper will join Tinashe as a mainstage performer, with Vicetone as opener and Dominic Fike as nighttime headliner. Remi Wolf will be the daytime headliner.

