Remi Wolf announced as daytime headliner for 50th Dillo Day

Remi Wolf will be the daytime headliner for this year’s Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Friday.

“On behalf of Mayfest Productions, we are thrilled to bring Remi Wolf to Northwestern,” Booking Director Ethan Shanfeld said in a news release. “Her vibrant music and endlessly fun live energy make her the perfect daytime headliner for Dillo 50.”

Dillo Day, the nation’s largest student-run music festival, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the festival’s origins, this year’s theme is “Return to the Rodeo.”

Wolf’s twin EP releases, “You’re a Dog!” (2019) and “I’m Allergic to Dogs!” (2020), contained hits such as “Photo ID” and “Disco Man.” Her 2021 debut album, “Juno,” solidified Wolf as “an unmistakable force in indie music,” Mayfest said in the release.

Recognizable through her unique tone, psychedelic beats and free-form lyrics, Wolf creates a funky pop sound that has attracted nearly 4 million monthly Spotify listeners. She has collaborated with musicians like Dominic Fike, Still Woozy and Cautious Clay. Wolf is currently touring nationally with Lorde and will perform this summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

“It has never felt so apparent to Mayfest that we needed an artist to come to Dillo Day,” Talent Buyer Skylar Deeter said in the release. “Remi Wolf’s eclectic way of presenting herself is so unique, and I can’t wait to see her perform at Dillo Day.”

Dillo Day tickets are free for undergraduate students, $15 for undergraduate guests and $25 for Northwestern alumni and graduate students. Tickets can be reserved through the Norris Box Office website.

