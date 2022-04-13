University Police and private security firm will be present at Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announces

Mayfest Productions announced an update to its Dillo Day security protocols Wednesday.

The all-day music festival, billed this year with a “Return of the Rodeo” theme, will take place May 21. After being held virtually for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 50th Dillo Day will be in person this year.

“As a committee, we want to ensure that everyone feels comfortable and safe attending Dillo this year,” Mayfest’s University Relations team wrote in an open letter. “In the past, the conversation of security and safety at Dillo has not always been as student-facing as we would have liked it to be.”

Mayfest wrote in the letter that Northwestern requires both University Police and the private security firm Luna to be present at Dillo Day. However, the organization acknowledged campus security has committed previous harm to students and said it aims for more transparency on its procedures this year.

The production company said it has three security goals: increasing oversight of UP and Luna, creating a student task force trained in de-escalation and incorporating an immediate reporting and feedback feature into the Dillo Day app.

The letter also included a form for students to submit feedback regarding safety and security at Dillo Day. Only Mayfest’s University Relations Committee and executive board will be able to view the feedback.

“As an event for students, by students, we value the community’s feedback on the role of safety and security at Dillo 50,” the letter said. “We hope that this letter is one of the many ongoing conversations between Mayfest and the student body as we prepare for Dillo 50.”

