Dominic Fike announced as Dillo Day nighttime headliner

Dominic Fike will be the nighttime headliner for this year’s Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Thursday.

Dillo Day’s May 21 festival will mark the event’s 50th anniversary. As the largest student-run music festival in the nation, this year’s theme of “Return to the Rodeo” will pay homage to the roots of the event.

Fike, a Naples, Florida, native, first rose to fame in 2018 after the December 2017 release of his first E.P., “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos.” The project was independently released and sparked a bidding war between several labels before he was signed in April 2018 by Columbia Records. It was then re-released later that year under the label.

In July 2020, Fike released his first full-length studio album, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong.” Throughout his career, he has also collaborated with a variety of artists, including fellow 2022 Dillo Day performer Remi Wolf, 2021 performer Omar Apollo and Paul McCartney. Fike has also begun an acting career, starring in the second season of Euphoria as Elliot when it was released earlier this year.

Fike is the fourth act announced ahead of this year’s festival, following Wolf as the daytime headliner, Vicetone as the opener and Tinashe as a mainstage performer.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— Tinashe announced as mainstage performer at 50th Dillo Day

— Vicetone announced as opener for 50th Dillo Day

— Remi Wolf announced as daytime headliner for 50th Dillo Day