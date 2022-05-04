Women’s Basketball: Northwestern hires Maggie Lyon as assistant coach

Maggie Lyon holds the ball high above her head. Lyon was hired as an assistant coach Wednesday.

Maggie Lyon (Communication ʼ16) will join Northwestern’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Lyon played for NU from 2012 through 2016. She sits seventh in career points in program history, scoring a total of 1,693 points. The Cats made it to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in each of her final two seasons and their seventh NCAA Tournament in her junior season.

“We are really excited to bring Maggie back to the Wildcats family,” said coach Joe McKeown in a Wednesday news release. “She was one of the great student-athletes in the history of the program and is an outstanding role model for our players. Her passion and love for Northwestern will make us better from day one.”

The Wilmette native was the 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and earned all-Big Ten honors in each of her four seasons at NU. Lyon averaged 14.1 points per game in her career with the Cats, shooting 35.5 percent from three point range.

Lyon comes to NU after working as an assistant coach at Loyola Chicago in the 2021-22 season. The Ramblers posted an 18-12 record last season before choosing not to renew head coach Kate Achter’s contract. Lyon has also served as Loyola Chicago’s video coordinator.

