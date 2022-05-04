Faculty Senate takes nominations for President-Elect, addresses staffing shortages

Scott Hall. Faculty Senate members will vote on the two nominees for president-elect in June.

The Faculty Senate took nominations for the 2022-23 president-elect in Wednesday’s meeting.

The Executive Committee, which is composed of Senate leadership and standing committee chairs, nominated chemistry Prof. Regan Thomson, the chair of the Faculty Rights and Responsibility Committee, to the position. McCormick Prof. Luis Amaral nominated himself.

The candidates will prepare written and oral statements for June’s meeting. Senators will be able to ask candidates questions and vote for the next president-elect.

Senate President Robert Holmgren then reported at the meeting that Northwestern’s staff vacancies have dropped from 660 to 180. The new chief human resource officer, Lorraine Goffe, is communicating with the Evanston community to fill the remaining openings, he said.

“Given our immediate need for IT staffing, these searches have been expedited with additional outreach,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren said University President Morton Schapiro will be in attendance during the May 31 Faculty Assembly meeting. This will be his last assembly while holding office.

