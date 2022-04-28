Men’s Tennis: Three Wildcats named to All-Conference team

Senior Steven Forman at the apex of his serve. Forman earned All-Conference honors for the third time in his career.

Three Northwestern players earned All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Thursday.

Senior Steven Forman was unanimously voted to the All-Big Ten First Team. Forman enters this weekend’s Big Ten Tournament with a No. 41 individual ranking and a 20-6 singles record in dual matches, all at the top court. Forman is also one-half of the No. 73-ranked doubles pairing in the nation, alongside freshman Felix Nordby.

This is the third consecutive All-Conference award for Forman, who has seven victories against currently ranked singles opponents this season. Forman’s most impressive win, a straight-sets triumph over No. 16 Murphy Cassone, helped secure a comeback victory for the Cats against Arizona State in January.

Senior Simen Bratholm also made the First Team All-Big Ten. Bratholm had an impressive showing at the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Tournament last fall, winning the doubles championship next to graduate student Brian Berdusco and finishing runner-up in singles.

In this season’s duals, Bratholm has played primarily at the No. 2 position in singles and doubles. The highlight of Bratholm’s season came against Michigan, as he defeated No. 63 Andrew Fenty 7-6 (14-12), 7-5.

Senior Trice Pickens earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors. Pickens has amassed a 17-6 individual record in the team’s matches this season, including 10 wins against his first 11 opponents. Paired with junior Natan Spear, his stellar track record at No. 3 doubles includes victories against Duke, North Carolina State and Columbia, all teams ranked in the top 30.

The trio of Wildcats represents the most All-Conference selections since 2017, when four NU players earned the distinction.

All three honorees will take the court in the Big Ten Tournament Friday against Nebraska.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nathanjansell

Related Stories:

— Men’s Tennis: Northwestern struggles in singles against Harvard

— Men’s Tennis: Tiebreaks prove crucial as Northwestern falls short against Illinois

— Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Illinois State in convincing fashion