The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 5

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 5.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you don’t want to miss.

The 91st Annual Waa-Mu Show: “A Peculiar Inheritance”

Cahn Auditorium

Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$10 for full-time NU students, see site for other pricing

Taking inspiration from 2019’s “Knives Out,” this original, almost entirely student-produced whodunit play will premiere this weekend.

Out Da Box: ODBoots With The Fur

Shanley Pavilion

Thursday, Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

$5, tickets available here

Join Northwestern’s only multicultural sketch and improv group in Shanley for a night of laughs to see how “low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low” they really get.

Refresh Dance Crew: The Universe

Technological Institute Ryan Auditorium

Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

$5 for NU students and employees, $7 for general public

After four years of virtual spring performances, this year’s sixth-annual Refresh spring show is sure to be “out of this world,” according to their NBO box office description. Purchase a ticket to see intense choreography and flowing freestyle sets from this dance team.

Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

For NU full-time students: $6 in advance, $10 at door (See ticket site for other pricing)

Two U.S. Marines and an Iraqi translator traverse a war-torn Baghdad after an encounter with a quick-witted tiger. This show is suitable for audiences 18 years old and up.

Purple Crayon Players: 14th Annual PLAYground Festival of Fresh Works

Seabury Hall

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Free

This weekend theatre festival will feature four new plays directed by NU students. These shows are the perfect weekend trip for families with young children, as they are aimed at younger audiences. The festival will also include workshops and talkbacks for each play.

