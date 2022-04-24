Evanston Public Library executive director Danczak Lyons will step down

Evanston Public Library Executive Director Karen Danczak Lyons will step down in June.

Danczak Lyons has worked in her current position for ten years. Because many of her initiatives are wrapping up while others are just getting started, now is an ideal time to depart, she said in a news release.

During Danczak Lyons’ tenure, EPL expanded and added services — from lending technology like WiFi hotspots and job search tech kits to adding digital offerings to hiring a library social worker. The library system also opened a branch in the Robert Crown Community Center, eliminated overdue fines to reduce access barriers, considered options for a 5th Ward branch and developed a more diverse librarian talent pipeline.

“It has truly been an honor to work alongside you to meet the ever-changing needs of our residents,” Danczak Lyons said in the release.

Danczak Lyons’ final day will be June 17. The EPL Board of Trustees will appoint an interim director while conducting a nationwide search for a replacement.

