Moyana Olivia finds harmony in her songwriting process

Bienen sophomore Olivia Pierce writes and produces her own music under the stage name Moyana Olivia. Some of her latest works include “Missing You” and “Smile.” The Daily Northwestern sat down with the artist to discuss her songwriting process and the impact her songs have had after their release.

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton, @laya_neel

Related Stories:

— Sound Source: Moyana Olivia makes music, community with “Missing You”

— Moyana Olivia’s powerful voice, emotional lyrics garner fans on campus