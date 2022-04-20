African American Studies department announces comedian Ziwe Fumudoh as keynote speaker for 50th anniversary celebration

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh (Communication ’14) will deliver the keynote address at the African American Studies department’s 50th anniversary celebration May 20.

Fumudoh created and stars in the variety series “ZIWE” on Showtime. The show explores race, politics and other cultural issues. Fumudoh has also appeared in episodes of “Succession” and “Dickinson,” for which she also wrote, and she is working on a book of essays to be released in 2023.

During her time as an undergraduate at Northwestern, Fumudoh studied African American studies, Radio/Television/Film and poetry. While at NU, she also interned at “The Colbert Report” and “The Onion.”

Fumudoh will deliver her address at the Block Museum of Art auditorium at 5 p.m. The event, “AFAM @ 50: Extending Our Reach,” will also feature discussions about the department’s history and progress, conversations with alumni and a dinner reception. Attendees can join in-person or virtually.

“May 20th will serve as a day of celebrating our accomplishments and building community both on and off campus,” the event’s invite page says.

