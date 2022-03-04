Students find community through residential colleges

Jack Austin and Pavan Acharya
March 4, 2022

What’s a residential college anyway? Hear about the experiences of several NU students living in res colleges, and learn why they consider the community to be like a family. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JackAustinNews

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @PavanAcharya02

 

Related Stories:

Residential colleges continue remote activities despite many students on campus for Winter Quarter

Life as a freshman during COVID-19

Residential colleges adapt to a remote quarter with mixed reviews