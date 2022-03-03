The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 9

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 9.

Rayna Song and Alexa Crowder
March 3, 2022

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.

“The Attendant” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.

“All-In” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.

These two free student-written plays are part of JTE’s Night of New Work.

Portrait of a Student Group on Fire — TBD
Fisk Hall 217
Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.
$5

The Neo-Futurist student performance group will perform a series of nonfiction short plays in a random, audience-selected order.

B.O.D. (it’s an anagram) — Out Da Box
Harris L07
Saturday 8 p.m.
Free

Check out the student comedy group’s secret winter improv show.

Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Josephine Louis Theater
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6 to $15

Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.

