The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 9
March 3, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.
“The Attendant” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.
“All-In” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.
These two free student-written plays are part of JTE’s Night of New Work.
Portrait of a Student Group on Fire — TBD
Fisk Hall 217
Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.
$5
The Neo-Futurist student performance group will perform a series of nonfiction short plays in a random, audience-selected order.
B.O.D. (it’s an anagram) — Out Da Box
Harris L07
Saturday 8 p.m.
Free
Check out the student comedy group’s secret winter improv show.
Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Josephine Louis Theater
Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6 to $15
Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @RaynaYu_Song
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @AlexaCrowder
Related Stories:
— Humanity from a Jewish perspective: JTE premieres student-written plays at A Night of New Work
— Neo-Futurist performance group TBD tells the truth in unique ways
— Imagine U premieres a new version of “The Ballad of Mu Lan” this weekend