The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 9

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 9.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you can find on campus.

“The Attendant” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.

“All-In” — Jewish Theatre Ensemble

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 p.m.

These two free student-written plays are part of JTE’s Night of New Work.

Portrait of a Student Group on Fire — TBD

Fisk Hall 217

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 7 and 10 p.m.

$5

The Neo-Futurist student performance group will perform a series of nonfiction short plays in a random, audience-selected order.

B.O.D. (it’s an anagram) — Out Da Box

Harris L07

Saturday 8 p.m.

Free

Check out the student comedy group’s secret winter improv show.

Imagine U: The Ballad of Mu Lan — Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Josephine Louis Theater

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$6 to $15

Produced by the children’s theatre section of the Wirtz Center, this retelling of the classic story of Mu Lan unites Chinese tradition and contemporary theatre.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @RaynaYu_Song

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AlexaCrowder

Related Stories:

— Humanity from a Jewish perspective: JTE premieres student-written plays at A Night of New Work

— Neo-Futurist performance group TBD tells the truth in unique ways

— Imagine U premieres a new version of “The Ballad of Mu Lan” this weekend