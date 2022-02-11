The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 6
February 11, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, check out some of the student performances premiering on campus.
Halal House — Vertigo Productions
Shanley Pavilion
Saturday 7 p.m.
The Last Nine Lives of Martin the Mayfly — Vertigo Productions
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 p.m.
Regicide — Vertigo Productions
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 10 p.m.
$5 suggested donation / pay what you can
These three staged readings are part of the Vertigo Reading Series, which was written and directed by students.
Polar Vortex – A&O Productions and .WAV Company
Norris East Lawn
Saturday 3 p.m.
$5
The outdoor show, a collaboration between A&O and .WAV Company, will feature student DJs and headliner Sango.
The Wirtz Center
$6 to $30
Set in the 1590s, this production centers on brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who wanted to write a popular play and later started to write the world’s first musical.
EAT THE RIND
Alvina Krause Studio (backside of Annie May Swift Hall)
Friday 6 p.m. – Saturday 6 p.m.
Free
Be authentic and bring an open mind to this 24-hour participatory performance. You can stay as long or as short as you want.
