The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 6

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 6.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, check out some of the student performances premiering on campus.

Halal House — Vertigo Productions

Shanley Pavilion

Saturday 7 p.m.

The Last Nine Lives of Martin the Mayfly — Vertigo Productions

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 p.m.

Regicide — Vertigo Productions

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 10 p.m., Saturday 10 p.m.

$5 suggested donation / pay what you can

These three staged readings are part of the Vertigo Reading Series, which was written and directed by students.

Polar Vortex – A&O Productions and .WAV Company

Norris East Lawn

Saturday 3 p.m.

$5

The outdoor show, a collaboration between A&O and .WAV Company, will feature student DJs and headliner Sango.

Something Rotten

The Wirtz Center

$6 to $30

Set in the 1590s, this production centers on brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who wanted to write a popular play and later started to write the world’s first musical.

EAT THE RIND

Alvina Krause Studio (backside of Annie May Swift Hall)

Friday 6 p.m. – Saturday 6 p.m.

Free

Be authentic and bring an open mind to this 24-hour participatory performance. You can stay as long or as short as you want.

