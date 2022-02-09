Habibi In perseveres in mission to serve traditional Middle Eastern cuisine to Evanston

Habibi In Mediterranean Grill, 825 Church St. The restaurant serves Middle Eastern food and provides a healthy and fresh menu to Evanston residents.

Mahmoud Sabla, owner of Habibi In Mediterranean Grill, opened his restaurant over two years ago to bring a hint of his Palestinian culture to Evanston.

While Sabla said the journey has not been easy, he continues to stand by his mission to spread “habibi” — “love” in Arabic — through food. The restaurant, located on Church Street, opened in December 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdown. Similar to other small businesses, Habibi In has struggled to continue its services.

Even though challenges continue to arise, Sabla and his team are doing all they can to stay afloat.

“I’m trying to continue on because I want people to taste the best falafel in their life,” Sabla said.

Habibi In looks mostly to the Northwestern community for business, Sabla said. During peaks of the pandemic and when students leave for breaks, business at Habibi In significantly drops.

Ayaa Abds, a Habibi In manager, said she is hopeful for the future with new changes coming to the menu.

“There isn’t a restaurant that you’ll find here that’s going to give you big portions, great food and amazing quality for the prices that we have,” Abds said. “It’s an easy way of giving somebody a home-cooked meal.”

Abds added the restaurant is looking to include a new lunch special and more delicious items.

The business is known not only for the food and cleanliness, but also for great customer care, Abds said.“We want to make sure that you walk in and leave Habibi In with a smile on your face and some warmth in your heart,” Abds said.

Evanston resident Fahad Sami has been a loyal customer since Habibi In opened. He said one reason he loves the restaurant is because its workers treat him like family.

After witnessing many local small businesses come and go, Sami began posting on the Support Evanston Restaurants Facebook group to spread awareness for the business.

“The food here is great,” Sami said. “I encourage the students to get out of campus and come explore Evanston.”

Recently, challenges for the business have increased with the rise in price of ingredients like meat and oil. At the moment, Habibi In is facing financial struggles, and Sabla said he has made major sacrifices and picked up a second job to continue the restaurant’s services.

But ultimately, Sabla said he is optimistic about the future of his restaurant and prides himself in the happiness Habibi In brings to customers.

“I have high hopes,” Sabla said. “Just hang in there. That’s pretty much what we do.”

