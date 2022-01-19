How to order 4 free, at-home COVID-19 tests for your household

A stack of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The federal government is dispersing four free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per household, to be delivered within seven to 12 days of request.

The federal government launched an order form Tuesday for each household to obtain four free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The Biden administration purchased 500 million at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order four tests for free through the covidtests.gov website. Supplies are limited to one order of four tests per household. Shipments will arrive within seven to 12 days after submitting the form.

If you need additional tests, you can purchase them over the counter at retail pharmacies and request reimbursement from your health insurance provider.

The decision to disperse COVID-19 tests to each household follows a surge in testing demands as the omicron variant spreads rapidly throughout the country.

Many sites in Evanston also offer in-person testing that is free for insurance holders. Walgreens provides free rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 testing by appointment with insurance. CVS has free in-person testing and tests available for purchase and the pharmacy provides the option of a single test that can detect both the flu and COVID-19.

Northwestern also provides a box of two at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to students, faculty and staff at Norris University Center and the Donald P. Jacobs Center if they can present a Wildcard. The University has paused distribution this week to focus efforts on in-person testing at the Evanston and Chicago campus testing sites.

