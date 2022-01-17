Captured: Northwestern wrestling loses third straight Big Ten meet

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 23 Northwestern (2-3, 0-3 Big Ten) suffered its third consecutive loss at home against No. 1 Iowa (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Friday. Though the Cats won two of their 10 matches against the Hawkeyes, Iowa left Welsh-Ryan undefeated, winning 33-6. The Wildcats will compete against Nebraska Sunday.

