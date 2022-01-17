Captured: Northwestern wrestling loses third straight Big Ten meet

Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer

Angeli Mittal, Photo Editor
January 17, 2022

No. 23 Northwestern (2-3, 0-3 Big Ten) suffered its third consecutive loss at home against No. 1 Iowa (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Friday. Though the Cats won two of their 10 matches against the Hawkeyes, Iowa left Welsh-Ryan undefeated, winning 33-6. The Wildcats will compete against Nebraska Sunday.

Two wrestlers shake hands at the start of the match. The referee stands behind with hands at the side.A wrestler holds the other in mid air, about to pull them to the ground.A wrestler shakes hands with one of the coaches as they walk away towards the mat.The wrestler on the right pushes the one on the left to the ground. The wrestler on the left is in mid air and the referee behind them points to the ground.The wrestler on the left is kneeling while holding onto the wrestler on their left.A wrestler is about to throw another wrestler, who is facing sideways with one arm extended to the ground.A wrestler bends back as they pin another wrestler to the ground.A wrestler throws another wrestler towards the ground, head first.One of the wrestlers puts their hand on the other’s face as they fall backwards.A wrestler in a white singlet won the match and the referee holds the wrestler’s fist in the air. The opponent walks away to the left of the frame.

