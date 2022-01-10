City Council votes to remove city-owned newsrack enclosures

A newsstand located under a CTA Station in downtown Evanston. City Council voted Monday to remove all newsstands to improve sidewalk accessibility.

City Council voted Monday night to remove all remaining city-owned newsrack enclosures to reduce clutter in pedestrian areas.

To display publications in public spaces, vendors will now have to obtain permits to install individual newsracks as permitted by City Code. Evanston installed city-owned racks in 2014 after 36 publications placed nearly 300 individual newsracks around the city in 2012, according to a memo by Evanston Senior Project Manager Rajeev Dahal.

Dahal said these installations helped consolidate the newsstands, improve sidewalk accessibility and reduce clutter in his memo. However, he said most of the city’s 15 remaining newsracks were underutilized.

Since 2020, only six publications have applied for permits to use city racks, he said, including The Daily. He added the newsrack enclosures present overall unsightly conditions. Dahal said they are often graffitied and filled with trash, and the city’s public works staff devote extra time and resources to their upkeep.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) moved to pass the ordinance as part of Monday night’s City Council consent agenda.

City Council staff recommended the council place the newsrack enclosures in storage for future use if permit applications increase.

