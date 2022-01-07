NU reports highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in a week, with more than 900 new positive test results

Almost half of all new cases were from undergraduate students, with a total of 445 confirmed cases.

The University reported the highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases it has ever reported in a single week, with 909 new positive cases for the first week of Winter Quarter, according to an update to the COVID-19 Dashboard.

NU received 16,409 tests and reported a positivity rate of 5.5%. Undergraduate students made up almost half of all new cases, with a total of 445 confirmed cases. Non-undergraduate students accounted for 348 confirmed cases.

Students entered a two-week Wildcat Wellness quarantine period on Jan. 1 after returning from winter break. The University requires all students take one in-person, on-campus COVID-19 test per week.

In a Thursday email to students in Quarantine and Isolation Housing, the University said students living alone in doubles in 1835 Hinman should expect to be assigned a roommate as case volume increases.

On-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate in Hinman for up to 10 days, with the possibility of release on the fifth day with a negative rapid antigen test result. According to a Dec. 31 email, the University suspended contact tracing efforts for the duration of Wildcat Wellness.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabeldfunk

Related Stories:

— NU students in Quarantine and Isolation Housing may be assigned roommates

— University’s updated quarantine and isolation protocol inconsistent with CDC’s recommendations

— The Daily Explains: Wildcat Wellness guidelines and updated winter COVID-19 campus protocols