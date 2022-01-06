Wrestling: Northwestern looks to continue undefeated season against Wisconsin and Minnesota

After a 2-0 start to the 2021-22 regular season, the Wildcats look to continue their undefeated streak on the road against Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Northwestern was set to face the Badgers at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships starting Dec. 29, but the event was canceled out of caution for the rapidly spreading omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Cats will face the Badgers on Friday for their first road game of the regular season. The Badgers are currently undefeated this season, sitting at 4-0. During their only meeting last season, the Cats defeated the Badgers in a thriller, winning by one point.

On Sunday, NU will travel to Minnesota for its second Big Ten matchup of the season against the 1-1 Golden Gophers. The Cats look to bounce back against the Gophers after a disappointing 29-10 loss last season.

The Golden Gophers and the Badgers are the first Big Ten teams that NU will face this season. After an 11th place finish in the Big Ten last season, the Wildcats look to start strong with victories this weekend.

