NU forms search committee to find new university librarian

Northwestern has formed a search committee to find the next Charles Deering McCormick University Librarian, the University announced in a Thursday news release.

The new librarian will succeed Sarah Pritchard, who will retire on Aug. 31, 2022. Pritchard, who is the dean of libraries in addition to the Charles Deering McCormick University Librarian, has had a 45-year career in research and academic libraries. She has led NU’s libraries for the last 15 years.

The committee includes faculty, students, staff and a member of the NU Library Board of Governors, and will be overseen by Provost Kathleen Hagerty. History Prof. Laura Hein will serve as chair of the committee. Park Square Executive Search, a firm based in Boston, will also assist in the search.

Members of the NU community are invited to share feedback, submit questions and recommend candidates to the committee.

