Captured: Vertigo premieres student-written play with messages of climate change and inclusion

Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern
The show is set in the town in the show’s setting of Centerville, New Jersey. Communication junior Sunnie Eraso, Communication senior Simran Deokule and Communication sophomore Daniel Calderon play Charlie, Nina and Adrian, three students at Centerville High School. Charlie struggles with being a senator’s daughter and following what she believes is right.
Joanne Haner, Assistant Photo Editor
November 8, 2021
Vertigo Productions’ fall play, “Centerville, New Jersey Has a Problem with Trout” premiered in Shanley Pavilion Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Written by Communication senior Juliet Huneke, the show follows three high school students taking initiative to clean their city’s riverbank.
Communication sophomore Matthew McGrory, Communication sophomore Zoe Maroko and Communication senior Charlotte Jones play three mutant trout in the show. The trout have rapidly evolved to communicate with humans as a result of the town riverbank’s unlivable conditions.
