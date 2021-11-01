Men’s Soccer: Cats secure Senior Day win against Michigan State

Northwestern overpowered Michigan State 3-1 on Sunday to secure a home win on Senior Day.

The Wildcats (6-8-2, 3-5-0 Big Ten) defeated the Spartans (6-8-2, 2-4-2) in a powerful offensive performance — almost a season-high number of goals scored for the program. The victory also featured two goals from sophomore forward Justin Weiss, who kickstarted NU’s offense less than 10 minutes into the match.

While the win wasn’t crucial to secure a berth to the Big Ten Tournament, it allowed the Cats to qualify without a tiebreaker.

Entering Sunday, NU was tied with Ohio State for eighth place in the Big Ten standings, with only one of the teams able to advance to the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes’ loss against Rutgers on Sunday dropped them to ninth place, while the Cats’ victory moved them up to a tie for seventh in the Big Ten — ensuring their spot in the playoffs. Had the teams remained tied, however, NU’s last head-to-head game against Ohio State, a 1-0 win, would have been used as a tiebreaker.

NU put on an offensive clinic in their victory, taking the lead less than ten minutes into the game and never relinquishing it. Weiss played an essential role to ignite the Cats’ offense, supported by senior forward Jose Del Valle and junior midfielder Vicente Castro, who each had two assists. Weiss’ pair of goals marked a new career-high for the New York native and moved him into first place in goals scored in the Big Ten. The Spartans struggled to keep up, with one shot on goal during the match.

NU has been especially dynamic on offense in its last few matchups, making two of six shots on goal in a 2-0 win against Wisconsin and four of nine against Michigan State. Even in a 2-0 loss against Villanova, the Cats proved effective, lighting up and taking eight shots in the second half.

This offensive buzz will be vital as the Cats look to the postseason, where they will face Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in College Park on Sunday. The Terrapins are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and defeated NU 3-1 earlier this season, holding the Cats to just four shots.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charvarnes11

Related Stories:

— Northwestern men’s soccer falters in first half, falls 2-0 to Villanova

— Men’s soccer overcomes second-half struggles, defeats Wisconsin 2-0

— Northwestern men’s soccer falls to Rutgers 2-1 in Big Ten clash