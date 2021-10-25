City Collector Office to reopen at the Civic Center

Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. The City Collector’s Office will reopen to the public on Monday in the building’s first floor.

Evanston’s City Collector’s Office will reopen to the public on Monday at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave.

The office, which collects payments related to city fees and taxes, will be located at its previous location on the first floor. It will host in-person transactions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a safety precaution, all visitors will be subject to a temperature scan upon entering the Civic Center. Face coverings are also required.

The office’s reopening comes after its 2020 relocation to the Robert Crown Community Center, where operations continued until Thursday.

Community members can continue to drop off check payments at the blue collection box on the Civic Center’s west side. Multiple types of transactions can also be completed online, including wheel taxes and residential parking permits.

Residents who need assistance with online transactions can contact Evanston 311 by calling or texting 847-448-4311.

The Building Permit Desk continues to operate by appointment only at the Robert Crown Community Center, with online applications also available.

