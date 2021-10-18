New boutique Madison Grace looks to become downtown destination

Madison Grace, located in downtown Evanston, offers customers approachable styles for all ages. The store opened amid the pandemic in April.

From jeans to jewelry to candles, Madison Grace is a shopping destination for all ages.

The boutique, which opened in downtown Evanston this April, specializes in approachable, wearable women’s clothing. The store, named after its owner’s hometown and middle name, is nestled between Bob’s Pizza and Shang Noodle & Chinese on Davis Street. Warm details scatter throughout the boutique, like bright music and a sign in front of the store that thanks its customers for shopping small.

Owner Angelica D’Costa said she hopes the store will stand out to shoppers because of its unique clothes, gifts and everything in between.

“There aren’t that many places to shop in Evanston,” D’Costa said. “I would love for our store to be a shopping destination.”

The merchandise in the store’s window drew in local resident Randi Nicole, leading her to embark upon a quest for a coat. Nicole, who secured the coat, said she appreciates how “chic” the boutique felt. She said she doesn’t know of any other local stores like it.

D’Costa opened the store as vaccination rates increased last spring. At that point, she felt that people were starting to feel more comfortable shopping in-person. Lately, she has even seen visitors stop into her store from out of town.

Laura Brown, Downtown Evanston’s business development and marketing manager, has worked with D’Costa for the Downtown Evanston Instagram. She said she appreciates Madison Grace’s aesthetics.

“Sometimes I go in (and) I visit businesses to take my own photos to use on Instagram,” Brown said. “But with Madison Grace, I always feel comfortable just sharing what she’s already posted.”

The Evanston boutique joins several other women-owned independent retailers in the city, like Accents Plus, Talia and Stepping Out On Faith. Like those establishments, Brown said Madison Grace has already built a loyal customer base.

Madison Grace mainly caters toward women in their 40s, but D’Costa said she sees women of all ages coming in to shop. She noted the demographic has trended younger since September, when Northwestern students returned to campus.

“We do have a lot of moms and daughters who come in and shop together,” D’Costa said. “And what’s really cool is that they can both find something.”

According to Brown, the store’s “new, fresh” items make it one of the only independent clothing stores that appeals to a younger demographic in Evanston.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was really exciting and inspiring that Angelica opened Madison Grace, took over that space and really pursued her dream of starting her own business,” Brown said.

